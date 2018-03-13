Women ranked 24th in NAIA coaches' poll

The Phoenix placed third in their first spring event last week at the Loyola University Classic in Slidell, La., one shot behind the University of Mobile and seven shots in back of seventh-ranked William Carey. The event was shortened to 18 holes because of rain and wet conditions at Oak Harbor Golf Club.

Cumberland won the RedHawk Fall Classic and placed third at the Bill Sergent Invitational in the fall. The Phoenix will play again March 19-20 at the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational in Gainesville, Ga.