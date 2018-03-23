Cumberland women move up three spots to 21st in NAIA golf coaches' poll

The Phoenix won the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational by six strokes over 14th-ranked Southeastern University and 23 shots ahead of the host school, 24th-ranked Brenau University. Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss tied for second and senior Abbey Burgdorf placed fourth. Sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde also finished seventh for CU.

Cumberland was third in its first tournament of the spring, the rain-shortened Loyola Invitational at Oak Harbor Golf Club in Slidell, La. Burgdorf tied for fifth and Romero Valverde tied for ninth in the 18-hole tournament. The Phoenix finished third as a team, seven shots behind ninth-ranked William Carey.

Cumberland will host the Phoenix Invitational this Monday and Tuesday at Old Hickory Country Club.