Daniel posts one-under 70, Patton cards 72 for CU men

Cumberland stands tied for third as a team after the opening round with Daniel’s 70 as well as four players who shot five-over par 76 – seniors Austin Williams and Zach Polston, redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman and freshman Reece Gaddes.

The Phoenix trail Tennessee Wesleyan by six shots and are one stroke behind Martin Methodist while tied with the University of Pikeville. Faulkner University is also just three shots behind CU, with the top five teams separated by only nine strokes heading into Tuesday’s second round.

Daniel posted three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, making the turn at two-under par. The Linden native added birdies on Nos. 11 and 15 but bogeyed two of the last three holes, shooting 38 on the back nine for an 18-hole total of 70. He is two shots in back of Tennessee Wesleyan’s Tanner Harris, who was the only other player under par among the field of 60.

Patton, playing as an individual, started his round at No. 10 with a bogey but collected a birdie at the par-5 12th hole. The Chippenham, England, native had one other bogey in his first nine holes and registered one bogey and one birdie (at No. 4) on the front side. He is tied for fourth, four strokes behind the leader.

Five different Cumberland players, the four previously mentioned as well as sophomore Jacob Nolen, carded rounds of 76. Twenty-one players in the field shot 75, 76 or 77 in the opening round.

Williams netted a bogey and a birdie in his first three holes but then played the next 11 holes in one-over par. A bogey at No. 14 and then a double bogey at the 15th along with a bogey at No. 18 (four-over in the last five holes) put the Lafayette native at five-over par 76, tied for 19th.

Wiseman struggled on the front nine with two bogeys and two doubles for a 40 after nine holes. The Mt. Juliet native recorded three birdies and two bogeys on the back side, finishing at 76 as well.

Polston also found tough going on the first nine holes, starting his round bogey-par-double bogey-bogey, but a birdie at No. 6 kept things in oder. The Lafayette native added birdies at Nos. 10 and 14, but he bogeyed holes 16 and 17 for a 76.

Gaddes posted six pars and three bogeys on the front nine and two more bogeys on the first four holes on the back side left him at five over. The Lebanon native had another bogey at 16 but birdied the par-5 18th hole to finish strong for his 76.

Nolen started his round with two bogeys before collecting five pars and a birdie over the next six holes before another bogey at No. 9. The Hendersonville native recorded six pars and three bogeys on the back side for his round of 76.

Sophomore Colby Bolton shot 83 with a pair of birdies, but a nine on the par-4 13th hole blew up his first nine holes (he started at No. 10). The Greenbrier native was one-over on the front nine through six holes but finished bogey-double-bogey.

Freshman Bryson Smith netted three bogeys and a triple bogey along with five pars on his first nine holes (also started at No. 10). The Lafayette native posted an opening-round 84.