Daniel garners MSC Golfer of the Week accolades

The Linden native carded two rounds of one-under par 70 despite windy and cold conditions on Monday and very windy conditions on Tuesday. He recorded five birdies in the first round and trailed by two shots after 18 holes. Daniel added five more birdies in the second round, winning by three shots over Austin Peay’s Jay Fox.

It marked his first victory of the season and fourth tournament in the Top 10 this academic year.

Cumberland will play in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational on April 9-10 in Burkesville, Ky., before heading to the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 23-25 in Bowling Green, Ky.