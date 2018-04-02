logo

Cumberland golf

Daniel garners MSC Golfer of the Week accolades

Staff Reports • Today at 4:43 PM

Cumberland junior Garrett Daniel was voted the Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week of Monday after shooting two rounds of 70 to take low medalist honors at the Phoenix Invitational at Old Hickory Country Club.

The Linden native carded two rounds of one-under par 70 despite windy and cold conditions on Monday and very windy conditions on Tuesday. He recorded five birdies in the first round and trailed by two shots after 18 holes. Daniel added five more birdies in the second round, winning by three shots over Austin Peay’s Jay Fox.

It marked his first victory of the season and fourth tournament in the Top 10 this academic year.

Cumberland will play in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational on April 9-10 in Burkesville, Ky., before heading to the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 23-25 in Bowling Green, Ky.

Recommended for You