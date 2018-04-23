logo

Cumberland golf

Rain, lightning delay, then suspend first round of MSC Championships

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 6:55 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Overnight rain and then lightning delayed the Mid-South Conference Golf Championships twice and then an early evening rain storm ended play after 9 to 10 holes for everyone in the field Monday here at Bowling Green Country Club.

Overnight rain of more than an inch made the golf course unplayable Monday morning. The teams finally teed off at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start, only to be pulled off the course around 2:30 because of lightning in the area. A delay of almost two hours took place for lightning before players restarted at 4:30 p.m.

Another storm with strong rain and wind as well as lightning came through the area again at 6:15 p.m., ending play for the day. Teams will begin again Tuesday at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

Recommended for You