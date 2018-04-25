Phoenix men claim second straight MSC crown — CU women finish second at MSC Championships

With the victory the Phoenix received the conference’s automatic berth into the NAIA National Championships set for May 15-18 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., the program’s second straight trip to the national tournament and third in program history.

Polston shot one-over on the back nine (the men started at No. 10 on Wednesday) despite netting just three pars, posting four bogeys plus an eagle at the par-5 14th hole and a birdie at No. 18. The Lafayette native was steadier on the front nine with seven pars plus a bogey and a birdie at the par-5 second hole. He tied for 10th individually.

Williams put together his best round of the tournament along with Polston on Wednesday, registering seven pars to begin his round before recording a bogey and a birdie at No. 18. The Lafayette native added six more pars, two bogeys and a birdie on the second hole for a one-over par 73, placing seventh overall.

Garrett shot even par on the back nine with seven pars, one bogey and a birdie at No. 14. The Linden native made a bogey at Nos. 1 and 6 and birdied the eighth hole, netting six pars on the front side for his 73. He finished third individually.

Freshman Reece Gaddes carded a final-round 77 on Wednesday, recording birdies at Nos. 14 and 18 along with a bogey and a double on the back nine. The Lebanon native collected three straight pars to stat the front side but made four bogeys in the final six holes. He tied for eighth overall for the Phoenix.

Sophomore Josh Wiseman was up-and-down on the back nine with four bogeys and birdies at Nos. 14 and 18. The Mt. Juliet native doubled bogey the first hole but then recorded five consecutive pars before two bogeys in the final three holes for a final-round 78.

Junior Dominic Patton, competing as an individual, played very well on the front nine, netting eight pars and a birdie at No. 14. The Chippenham, England, native added seven pars plus a bogey and a double on the front side, shooting two-over par 74.

Burgdorf shoots 80 as CU women finish second at MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Senior Abbey Burgdorf carded a final-round 80, placing third, while sophomores Ana Laura Pages Preuss and Raquel Romero Valverde each shot 82, helping Cumberland to a second-place finish at the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golf Championships here Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Burgdorf collected a pair of birdies on the front nine, at Nos. 3 and 8, along with two bogeys and a double bogey. The Ashland, Ohio, native registered two bogeys and two doubles on the first five holes to start the back side but finished with four straight pars, carding an eight-over par 80, third place individually.

Pages Preuss started her four pars and two bogeys before a double at the seventh. The Mallorca, Spain, native recorded five pars and four bogeys on the back nine for an 82, finishing fourth overall.

Romero Valverde shot three-over par on the front nine with six pars and three bogeys. The Palafrugell, Spain, native double bogeyed hole No. 10 and registered five bogeys and three pars on the back side, finishing with an 82, tied for seventh individually.

Senior Morgan Stuckey registered four bogeys and a double bogey on each set of nine holes, carding a final-round 84. The Milan native netted eight pars in her round and played the final seven holes at three-over par, placing 16th overall..

Senior Savannah Strode struggled on the front nine with three double bogeys and a pair of bogeys. The Celina native posted her only birdie of the day on the par-4 12th hole and shot 85, tying for 12th individually.

Junior Anna Leigh Cleveland, playing as an individual, shot 88 in the final round. The Lebanon native was five-over on the back nine with three pars and a birdie at the par-4 15th hole, finishing 23rd.