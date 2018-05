The Phoenix will tee off with the Jimmies and Fire at noon May 15 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The three teams will begin their rounds at 7:30 a.m. May 16. The field is cut from 29 to 17 teams plus the top 10 individuals after the third round.

This marks the second straight trip and third overall for Cumberland to the national tournament. The Phoenix finished 26th last year in the rain-shortened event, which was cut to 54 holes, with all teams completing 36 holes.