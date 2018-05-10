Women's golf earns bid to national tournament

Pairings for the event will be announced Friday by the NAIA.

This marks the second straight appearance and second overall trip for the Phoenix in the Women’s Golf National Championships. Cumberland finished 22nd among 30 teams last season, playing 36 holes in a weather-delayed event, including a six-and-a-half hour weather delay in the second round.

All teams are scheduled to play 54 holes in the tournament, with the field cut to 17 teams plus the top 10 individuals for the final round.

Cumberland moved up two spots to No. 19 in the final regular season coaches’ top 25 poll released earlier Thursday as well.