Tiger trio become first from WHS to qualify for state

The doubles team of Kassidy Parrisher and Tawny Ashworth followed suit with two victories at Tennessee Tech.

Putnam defeated Cannon County’s Luke Jakes 6-1, 6-3 in the finals after downing Clay County’s Sage Tiernan 6-1, 6-1 in the semis.

Parrisher and Ashworth beat Cannon County’s Ashlyn Nokes and Lauren Underwood 6-2, 6-4 in the finals after dispatching a pair from Clay County 6-0, 6-4.

The Purple Tigers’ Preston Tomlinson and Michael Watson lost in the boys’ doubles finals to Cannon County’s Brady Cunningham and Brandon Miles 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a three-hour match. They had a quicker time beating Clay County’s Cale McBride and Gavin Silk 6-2, 6-3 in the semis.

Putnam, Parrisher and Ashworth will compete in the state at the Adams Center in Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Park at 9 a.m. May 24.