Cumberland's Daniel shoots 74, Polston 76 in second round of NAIA Championships

Daniel posted a two-over 38 on the back nine, his first nine holes of the round, registering five pars and one birdie. The Linden native added two more birdies on the front side at holes five and nine, carding a three-over par 74. He is tied for 19th individually.

Senior Zach Polston shaved eight shots off his first-round total, shooting five-over par 76 on Wednesday. The Lafayette native started slowly with three bogeys in his first four holes but birdied No. 14. He recorded two more bogeys to end the back nine and collected six pars and one birdie on the front side.

Senior Austin Williams made five pars with three bogeys before a double bogey at No. 18 on the back nine. The Lafayette native followed a similar pattern on the front nine with four pars, four bogeys and a double at No. 9. He shot 82 in the second round.

Freshman Reece Gaddes carded a triple bogey on his second hole of the day at No. 11 but registered four pars and three bogeys to finish the back nine with a 42. The Mt. Juliet native found tough going on the front side with four doubles and a triple bogey, though he birdied No. 8, shooting a second-round 89.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman struggled through his round on Wednesday, finishing with a 96 that included four triple bogeys and a nine on the par-9 11th hole for the Mt. Juliet native.

Cumberland shot 325 as a team, dropping four spots to 26th as a team. The Phoenix will tee off at No. 10 beginning at 8:40 a.m. in the third round on Thursday.