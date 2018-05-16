Daniel cards opening-round 69 at NAIA Championships

The Phoenix teed off from No. 10 in their second round early Wednesday morning.

Daniel tied for second in the field of 155 players with the six birdies, including four over his final six holes to close the round. The Linden native was one-under on the front nine with a pair of birdies and one bogey, but a double bogey at No. 11 followed by a bogey at No. 12 put him at two-over. He finished with a flurry, netting birdies at Nos. 13, 15, 17 and 18, tying for sixth after the first 18 holes.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman opened the tournament with a five-over par 76, posting five pars and four bogeys on the front nine. The Mt. Juliet native collected four pars and a birdie to start the back nine but finished with three bogeys and a birdie on the final four holes. He is tied for 90th with 10 other players, just four strokes from the Top 30.

Senior Austin Williams carded a seven-over par 78 on Tuesday, including three double bogeys that sidetracked his round. The Lafayette native doubled Nos. 4, 11 and 17, with the last one interrupting a stretch of six pars to finish the day. He posted birdies on No. 6 and No. 10 and is tied for 114th individually.

Freshman Reece Gaddes recorded a double at the second and then five consecutive bogeys, shooting seven-over 42 on the front nine. The Lebanon native registered five pars as well as a birdie at No. 14 on the back side, finishing with an 81, tied for 135th.

Senior Zach Polston netted five pars on the front nine but also a double at No. 2 and three bogeys for five-over 40. The Lafayette native collected six pars with a bogey and a double on the first eight holes on the back nine but ended the round with a nine on the par-4 18th, posting an 84 in the first round.

Cumberland shot 304 as a team on Tuesday, tied for 22nd with Bethany College but just six strokes from the cutline of the top 17.