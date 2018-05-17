Daniel posts third-round 76, makes final round cut

Daniel stands tied for 39th overall and will play in the final round on Friday as an individual.

The field is cut from 29 to 17 teams after the third round. Cumberland finished 26th among 29 teams in the event.

Starting on the back nine for the second straight day, Daniel birdied No. 10 but then made bogey on four of the next five holes. The Linden native added birdies at holes one and two after the turn but shot four-over on the last five holes, posting a five-over 76.

Senior Austin Williams was two-over through six holes before a birdie at No. 16, but then he double bogeyed No. 17 for 39 on the back nine. The Lafayette native registered five pars, three bogeys and a double on the front side, finishing with a 79.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman rebounded on Thursday with an 81, though he made a double bogey on No. 10 and bogeyed holes 11 and 13. The Mt. Juliet native shot one-over over the next seven holes and recorded pars at holes six and nine.

Senior Zach Polston collected a birdie at No. 10 to begin his round but then made a double on 11 and a triple bogey at No. 12. The Lafayette native added a birdie at No. 16 but finished the back nine with a double on 18. He shot 41 on the front nine with five pars, two bogeys and two doubles, posting an 84 for the day.

Freshman Reece Gaddes registered four pars, two bogeys and a birdie at No. 14, but he also collected a double on 15 and a triple bogey at No. 17. The front nine looked very similar with four pars and three bogeys along with a double and a triple on his way to an 85.

Cumberland shot 320 as a team for a three-day total of 945.