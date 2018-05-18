Daniel cards even-par in final round, ties for 27th

Starting on the back nine for the third consecutive day, Daniel started his round with two pars and a bogey before consecutive birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. The Linden, Tenn., native followed that with a double bogey at 15 but finished the back nine with two pars and a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.

He made four pars and a birdie on the first five holes on the front side but bogeyed No. 6. Daniel netted his final birdie of the day on the par-3 seventh hole but bogeyed his final hole of the day at No. 9 for even-par 71. He ended the tournament at six-over par 290, tied for 27th among 155 players, 94 of whom played the final round on Friday.