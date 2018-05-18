logo

Cumberland golf

Daniel cards even-par in final round, ties for 27th

Staff Reports • Today at 4:01 PM

SILVIS, Ill. — Junior Garrett Daniel recorded five birdies for the second time in four days and shot even-par 71 on the final day of the 67th Annual NAIA Men’s Golf Championships on Friday at TPC Deere Run.

Starting on the back nine for the third consecutive day, Daniel started his round with two pars and a bogey before consecutive birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. The Linden, Tenn., native followed that with a double bogey at 15 but finished the back nine with two pars and a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.

He made four pars and a birdie on the first five holes on the front side but bogeyed No. 6. Daniel netted his final birdie of the day on the par-3 seventh hole but bogeyed his final hole of the day at No. 9 for even-par 71. He ended the tournament at six-over par 290, tied for 27th among 155 players, 94 of whom played the final round on Friday.

