Semifinals halfway complete in Tennessee Women’s Amateur

All three geographical areas of the state are represented, as there are competitors remaining from the University of Tennessee, the University of Memphis and Middle Tennessee State University.

And rounding out the final four is a 13-year-old from Carthage, Sophie Linder.

Due to constant weather delays that have plagued all four days of tournament play so far, the semifinal round was unable to be completed on Thursday.

When play was suspended due to darkness, Linder and MTSU senior Jenna Burris were all square through nine holes. On the other side of the bracket, Tennessee sophomore Mariah Smith leads Memphis senior Sydney Colwill 2-up through eight.

Play resumed Friday at 7:30 a.m., with the championship match to follow after completion of the semifinals.

Linder advanced to the semifinals with an exciting win over University of Florida golfer and former Tennessee High School in Bristol standout Addie Baggarly. The match needed three extra holes before Linder won with a birdie.

Colwill, a native of Arizona, also needed extra holes before she dispatched of another Tri-Cities product, recent Virginia Tech graduate Allison Woodward, of Johnson City.

Burris, of Manchester, rallied from an early deficit to defeat Samantha Griffith 3&2.

Smith, of Clarksville, edged UNC-Charlotte golfer Siarra Stout 1-up.

For a look at the complete bracket, as well as the brackets for the other flights in the 86th annual Tennessee Women’s Amateur, visit golfgenius.com/pages/1512203.

For updates on Friday’s action, follow the Tennessee Golf Association on Twitter @tngolf.