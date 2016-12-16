Mt. Juliet says no to apartments

The 280-unit complex called Northtown Village was slated for a tract of land southeast of North Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road. City officials previously asked Cumberland Advisors, the developers, to add a traffic light, which they had agreed to do.

Many residents also showed up to oppose the Villas at Tuscan Gardens request to change to high-density housing for roughly 50 acres near Park Glen Drive and Park Knoll Lane, also citing traffic, but also flooding concerns. The site is directly affected by Cedar Creek as the creek forms the southern and western border of the site.

Briana Bays, who spoke on behalf of a group that had spilled into the hallway of the meeting, said Northtown Village is too dense for the area.

“We will continue to show up and speak out at these meetings until this request is formally denied both here and at the [city] commission,” said Bays. “The infrastructure cannot handle the traffic. Our schools cannot handle the increase in student enrollment.”

Bays said currently the middle school bus now has to pick up high school students, adding she bought her home based on the distance of her home to all three schools she believed her children would attend.

“That is no longer the case,” she said.

“Daily the traffic backs up…These roads cannot be expanded as they are within developed neighborhoods,” Bays said. “Our children’s safety will be compromised if the zoning is approved…Any improvements that may be offered by the developer will not solve the traffic flow in our neighborhoods.”

Freddie Weston, general manager for West Wilson Utility District, which is next door to the proposed townhouses, said West Wilson was not opposed to the development but did say the business operated day and night and that there would be noise coming from troubleshooting during the night.

“We are not opposed,” Weston said. “The only thing we are worried about is we have to run at all hours of the night, and there’s going to be noise issues coming from our property.”

Northtown Village was presented by developer Cumberland Advisors as two- and three-bedroom units that would be priced in the $1,000-$2,000-per-month range. Twelve buildings were proposed as well three 3 acres of the 20 acres for future commercial development.

Mt. Juliet High School student Madeline Smith, who lives in nearby Park Glen, took to the podium and said students now attending Mt. Juliet High School had to “sit on the floor” of the bus due to bus capacity.

“We are already overcrowded,” Smith said. “I am opposed to the rezoning to high-density housing.”

Commissioner Ray Justice, who represents the district in which the townhouses would be built, said he’s been in discussions with residents and could not back the development.

“This project cannot go through,” Justice said. “I have talked to several people, but I have not had the opportunity to talk to you guys just yet. But 313 town homes puts enough traffic in the internal parts of that subdivision that it would be gridlock getting in and out, so it would go from gridlock to gridlock, so it’s a lose-lose.”