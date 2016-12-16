Work session to include park discussion

Mayor Bernie Ash said he favored pre-meeting work sessions to make sure the council understands agenda items and to give ample time for discussion. He will get his first glimpse at the practice Monday with discussion on city parks.

Ash vetoed the previously approved Hamilton Springs just a few moments after he was sworn in as Lebanon mayor. He voted against the park as a councilor, noting he felt a $5 million loan agreement for the park wasn’t the best option to fund the park.

“While agreeing with council that another park would be an asset to the community, especially the west side, I believe that obligating the taxpayers to a $5 million debt for a park is not in their best interest,” Ash said in his veto memo.

“If a park is to be built, I believe we should not borrow money before we know exactly what we are building and exactly what it will cost. Finally, I think a park can be built for much less than $5 million.”

“These resolutions will authorize a 25 year, fixed rate loan and the estimated debt service annually would be approximately $250,000,” Lebanon Finance Commissioner Robert Springer said. “The loan is set up with a ‘draw’ feature. Therefore, the city would not be paying interest/principal on the full amount for the first several years.”

The Bell family donated the 15 acres of their Hamilton Springs property to the city in August for the new park, which will be built adjacent to the Hamilton Springs train station on the west side of the city.

“If you drive through the neighborhoods down there, you’ll find people walking the streets because most of our neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks. For years, I have felt like people on that side of town need a safe place for themselves and their children for recreation,” Ward 6 councilor Rick Bell said.

The park’s concept plans call for an amphitheater, park shelters, gladiator seating, restrooms, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, great lawn, changing rooms and food truck lane, among other items.

The special called meeting at work session will take place at 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.