Business top 2017 focus for Lebanon

Ash said the pending industrial park on Sparta Park and annual International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Las Vegas could have big benefits for the area.

“A lot of people are looking for places to locate, and we’re going to go there and, hopefully, bring some businesses – restaurants, hotels, shopping centers – back to Lebanon,” Ash said.

The annual May conference, RECon, features around 100 cities, economic development agencies and other public sector groups that will exhibit their communities in hopes of attracting businesses.

The Lebanon City Council approved rezoning for the potential Sparta Pike industrial park on second reading earlier this month.

The property between Cainsville Road and Sparta Pike and south of Interstate 40 has Tennessee Valley Authority lines running through it and railroad tracks beside it, which city officials have called a prime location for advanced manufacturing jobs.

The two pieces of property, owned by the Shaffer and Edwards families, equals about 330 acres, and the industrial park would be a Lebanon-Wilson County joint venture. The park would alleviate some growth issues with securing land for potential developments.

“We also want to keep taxes down and watch the spending,” Ash said.

Ash said the city would also continue to work on the potential city park on the western end of the city, as well as upgrades to Don Fox Community Park.

Councilor Rick Bell, whose family donated the 15 acres for the new park at Hamilton Springs, said a board of community members to be formed would decide what the potential $5 million park would feature.

The park’s early concept plan called for an amphitheater, park shelters, gladiator seating, restrooms, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, great lawn, changing rooms and food truck lane, among other items.

Ash said the city would also look to complete the Legends Drive extension, spearheaded by former Mayor Philip Craighead.

Construction of the $4.6 million project, which will extend Legends Drive from west of Tater Peeler Road to Cainsville Road, began in July.

“Because of the businesses there, as well as the industry on the other side of the interstate, this will become a hotspot for businesses,” Craighead said in April. “We’ve had about three different hotels talking about building here. We have a room shortage in Lebanon. Some hotels are staying right at 95 percent occupied. On the weekends and during the week, they’re full.”