County mayor highlights 2017 goal

Hutto said the county has several short-term and major goals for 2017, which involve several different aspects of the county.

Hutto said one short-term goal includes filling vacant tourism and veterans director positions, which were vacated by Terri Merryman and Bernie Ash, respectively. Merryman took another job with the state, and Ash was elected mayor of Lebanon.

Hutto said the search for a new tourism director is nearing completion.

He said another short-term goal is to finish several capital projects, which include the James E. Ward Agricultural Center barn and enclosure, financed through grants and private donations; inside of Wilson County Veterans Museum and office; Norene Fire Station at 13151 Cainsville Road; loose ends at the Expo Center parking lot and small additions inside; and Wilson County Schools projects.

Those projects include renovations at Tuckers Crossroads School, Southside School, Watertown Elementary School and Gladeville Elementary School. Other projects include construction of a new Gladeville-area middle school and Mt. Juliet-area elementary school.

Hutto also highlighted 10 major goals for the county in 2017. They include:

• a better job of communicating to all citizens about government. Hutto said the county is doing that now by trying to do more newspaper articles, web postings, Facebook, Twitter and blog posts and newsletters.

• making the county’s budget cleaner and more transparent for citizens to understand.

• finding a way to reduce the tax rate and create a desire of officials to reach new tax rate goal.

• doing things to generate more sales tax dollars, which are designated to education and school building program.

• completing the school building program and eliminating portables, which will help create a safe learning environment for students and teachers.

• planning a county and city government summit for all government to plan for the future together. All four mayors currently meet monthly for breakfast to discuss things.

• continuing to work with the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board to recruit white-collar and advanced manufacturing jobs to Wilson County.

• continuing to work with the parks board to create rural park areas and trails.

• continuing to work with Tennessee Department of Transportation on several road projects such as widening of State Route 109, South Mt. Juliet Road bridge and Interstate 40. Other projects include a push to widen Central Pike and South Mt. Juliet Road; an interchange at Central Pike and I-40; and completion of Hartsville Pike renovations.

• creating the best customer service atmosphere in county government.