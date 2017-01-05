Voters say yes to walking, bikes

A new survey, conducted by a center within the Social Work Office of Research and Public Service at the University of Tennessee found Tennesseans support greater investments in biking and walking infrastructure, as well as funding for multimodal transportation – highways, roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks, bike lanes and public transit. Tennessee voters also believe decision-making about transportation spending should happen at the local level, according to the survey.

“This survey shows that Tennesseans want more biking and walking opportunities in their communities,” said John Paul Shaffer, board chairman of Bike Walk Tennessee. “Voters believe that more sidewalks, separated bike lanes and off-street trails can make a difference in the safety and quality of transportation options for everyone in the state, regardless of whether they live in urban, suburban or rural communities.”

Support for biking and walking infrastructure isn’t limited to large urban areas. A majority of respondents in small towns and rural non-farm areas indicated there were “too few” on-street bike lanes, walking and biking paths, and off-street trails in their communities. Support for spending any revenue increase on multimodal forms of transportation was highest in small cities at 64.1 percent, followed by towns and large cities at 58.7 percent each, rural non-farm areas at 53.6 percent and small towns at 50.4 percent.

“Tennesseans from Memphis to my Dutch Valley farm in East Tennessee’s Anderson County want safer, better transportation options for themselves and their children to walk, bike and get around,” said Marianne Wesley Fowler, senior strategist for policy advocacy at Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. “But they also want the ability to make decisions locally about the transportation options that work best for their communities.”

Safety and local control were important considerations for Tennesseans. Nearly two-thirds or 66.2 percent of registered voters indicated adding a separated bike lane would improve safety for both vehicles and bikes. Forty-three percent of respondents – including Republicans and those from communities of all sizes – would also be more likely to support a gas tax increase if decisions about how to spend it were made at the local level.

Bike Walk Tennessee and Rails-to-Trails Conservancy commissioned the Center for Applied Research and Evaluation in the Social Work Office of Research and Public Service at the University of Tennessee to conduct a survey of 762 registered Tennessee voters in October 2016. Surveys – completed using landline sampling, cellphone sampling and a web panel – resulted in a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

