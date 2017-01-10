Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee awards grant to Country K-9 Rescue

Country K-9 Rescue received a $10,000 grant through the Patricia & Edward J. McGavock Humane Treatment of Animals Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support its spay and neuter assistance program. The goal of SNAP is to reduce unplanned/unwanted litters in the community by providing financial aid for pets living with low-income families who could not otherwise afford the life-saving procedures.

“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.

More information on the grant process is at cfmt.org/request/grants.

Country K-9 Rescue is a volunteer based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless pets in Wilson County. Since 2002, it has admitted at-risk pets from the community and local animal controls. Every pet in the program receives any necessary medical care, including spay or neuter and vaccinations before they are placed.

“We work hard every day to help as many pets as possible; on average more than 400 pets each year pass through our program,” said Annelise Henning with Country K-9 Rescue. “This is still not enough; there are still too many pets suffering and worse. In 2012, we launched a new outreach program to help pets that are living with low-income families and where spay/neuter surgeries are unaffordable. We believe that in order to create a more humane community, we must not only help the pets that are in need now, but we must also work to prevent the next generation of unwanted pets, and that can only be accomplished through spaying and neutering more pets in the community. Through these two programs we are working both sides of the same overpopulation condition. We are saving lives through rescue and prevention.”

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.