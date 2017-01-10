State leaders introduce 2017 bills

Tuesday saw 38 bills introduced, although some were pulled or removed. The bills focused on education, elderly, taxes and two bills aimed at the death penalty and state counselors and therapists could draw much attention this year.

Senate Bill 0001, sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, looks to protect counselors and therapists from taking on clients that hold different beliefs.

Last year, the state approved the controversial “counseling bill,” which stated that state law could not “require a counselor or therapist to counsel or serve a client as to goals, outcomes or behaviors that conflict with the sincerely held beliefs of the counselor or therapist.”

However, the counselor or therapist would be required to refer the client to another counselor or therapist who would provide the counseling or therapy, as long as the counseling seeker is not in imminent danger of harming themselves or others.

Johnson formally introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit the state Board of Professional Counselors and other boards from adopting “any rule that incorporates by reference a national association’s code of ethics, including, but not limited to, the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics.”

Another bill, introduced by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown, would remove the intermediate appeal to the court of criminal appeals in death penalty cases and make an automatic direct review by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

When the death penalty is imposed for first-degree murder and judgment made final in court, the Tennessee Supreme Court will automatically review the conviction and sentence. The appeal and conviction would take priority over all other cases.

Other bills introduced include:

• House Bill 0022 – requires, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, each LEA to offer students in each of its high schools the opportunity to take at least six early postsecondary credit courses. (Sponsored by Harry Brooks, R-Knoxville)

• House Bill 0012/Senate Bill 0009 – awards one hour of community service credit to recipients of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship who make a blood donation; requires TSAC to promulgate by rule the documentation required for a student to obtain community service credit for a blood donation. (Sponsored by Rep. Jay D. Reedy, R-Erin/Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville)

• House Bill 0011 - enacts the “Tennessee Hearing Protection Act,” which deletes the prohibition on possession, manufacture, transport, repair, or sale of a firearm silencer. (Sponsored by Tilman Goins, R-Morristown)