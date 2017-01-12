Election group gets central space

The renovation project at the Old Lebanon High School is in progress and the Election Commission utilized the facility’s gyms for storage and maintenance of voting equipment and poll officials training prior to the start of the renovation project.

The election equipment, supplies and training was relocated last year to a temporary space in the Tennessee College of Applied Technology on Tennessee Boulevard, next to the old Lebanon High School facility.

The Election Commission will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet of secure space in the new central office facility until December 2023.

“We are looking forward to having a more permanent home at the 415 Harding Dr. campus. To serve the election needs of more than 81,000 eligible voters, the ability to properly secure, maintain, store and prepare the election equipment and to train poll officials is necessary. The Election Commission is fortunate to have the support of the school board and the [Wilson County Commission] to meet the challenge,” said Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections.

The new facility will also allow the high standard of training poll officials have come to enjoy to continue, according to Warren. More than 350 poll officials receive classroom, hands-on and online training before each election. Poll officials are Wilson County voters dedicated to providing fair and honest elections in a friendly and competent manner to the voters of Wilson County.

Wilson County voters were introduced to touchscreen voting in 2006, and 10 years later, the system was upgraded. The new voting system provides the touch screen ballot marking ability that voters were accustomed to with the added feature of a printed ballot.

As the number of eligible voters continues to increase, effectively meeting the demands on election administration also grows. The new voting system not only addresses the needs of an ever-increasing number of voters, but it also requires less space for storage.

Warren said there is always a need for public service-minded voters to serve as poll officials. Anyone interested in joining the team may submit an application from wilsonvotes.com.

To learn more about elections, voting and how to become involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.