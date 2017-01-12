McNally announces general assembly committee appointments

Lt. Governor McNally praised his fellow members in announcing the assignments.

"With such a talented and skilled membership, I was lucky to have a myriad of options for our important committee positions," said McNally. "Tennessee's success is not a matter of luck. It is the result of the right people being in the right places to make the right decisions."

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, will serve on the Government Operations and Transportations committees.

"We have an outstanding membership in the Senate. Any one of our members could serve in almost any capacity and achieve success," said McNally. "I believe strongly we have assembled the strongest possible team to confront the issues that affect this great State."

Notable changes include the appointment of Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, as Finance, Ways and Means chairman, replacing McNally. Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, will serve as Speaker Pro Tempore replacing Watson. Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, will take over chairmanship of the Transportation and Safety committee from Tracy. McNally also appointed Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, as Deputy Speaker.

"Having served as first vice-chair, Bo Watson has the experience and know-how to chair our Finance committee," said McNally. "From his expert handling of the Budget Subcommittee to his methodical and informative bill review sessions, Sen. Watson has proved time and again that he has a sophisticated understanding of the budget process and many other issues. He is a fiscal conservative in every respect. He will do what needs to be done to ensure our budget remains balanced, our economy strong and our credit remains ‘Triple A’ rated. I have every confidence he will be an outstanding Finance, Ways and Means chairman."

"He has done excellent work for the people of Tennessee as Chairman of our Transportation Committee. He has the heart and the leadership qualities keep the Senate running at a high level. I'm positive he will continue to do that same great job as Speaker Pro Tempore,” said McNally, who said he needed a steady hand in the speaker pro tempore position.

"Paul Bailey has not only served on the Transportation and Safety Committee as a member, he has amassed excellent subject matter knowledge as the owner-operator of his family trucking business," said McNally. "It has been said the best cure to any social ill is a good paying job. And the keys to good paying jobs are the roads, bridges and infrastructure that support them. I am confident that Chairman Bailey will do an excellent work keeping the transportation committee on track."

McNally also commented on Haile, who he described as an experienced legislator and true servant leader. Haile was also previously elected by the Senate Republican Caucus to serve as Treasurer.

The Senate has nine standing committees and four select committees: Commerce and Labor; Education; Energy, Agriculture, and Natural Resources; Finance, Ways and Means; Health and Welfare; Government Operations, Judiciary; State and Local Government; Transportation and Safety; Ethics; Delayed Bills; Rules; and Calendar.