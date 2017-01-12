Wilson County veteran’s office moves to plaza home

The plaza not only hosts the Office of Veteran’s Affairs, but after construction, will also be home to the new Wilson County Veteran’s Museum.

The move to the new office came at a transition point for former Veterans director, Bernie Ash, who was recently elected as the Lebanon mayor, causing him to resign from his position as director.

Before leaving his position as Veteran’s director, Ash assisted in the set up and transition of the office to the new building.

Carol Dedmon serves as the administrative assistant for the Office of Veteran’s Affairs. She now has her own office and will be able to provide veterans in our community with much needed assistance more effectively and efficiently.

Lindsey Roberts is a new edition to the Veteran’s Services staff. Roberts is working as the receptionist in the office and is a valuable asset to the productivity of the office overall, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Wilson County government is in the process of hiring a new Veterans Services Director. There have been several applicants for the position.

After the initial round of interviews, finalists made a presentation to several groups of veterans throughout the county, along with members of the Wilson County Commission.

Hutto will take into consideration the opinion of the veterans when making a final selection for the position.

The Wilson County Office of Veterans Affairs is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.