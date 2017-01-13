Vision for Lebanon comes into focus

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

The Lebanon Visioning Committee met for the second time Thursday and continued its work on a comprehensive plan for the city’s future.

“There’s going to be a comprehensive plan that should follow this. They’re going to use what comes out of this group to guide that comprehensive plan,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said.

The group identified four focus areas: transportation, planning contextual growth, downtown redevelopment that includes older districts, parks and recreation and entertainment.

The group also worked through results of a survey aimed at understanding residents’ feelings about the city’s infrastructure, attractions, transportation and more. Corder said the city sent out about 1,000 community surveys and received about 204 responses.

The city received responses from 50 residents aged 60-69, 39 from residents aged 50-59, 36 from residents aged 40-49 and 28 from residents aged 70-79. All other age groups had less than 20 responders.

The responders’ age made the group question how to reach younger demographics for survey response, noting the future of the city is dependent upon younger residents.

Survey results showed residents favored sidewalks, trains and buses as means of transportation and disliked carpooling and taxis, which led the group to discuss transportation, particularly roads and a mass transit service, such as a bus system.

Survey responders also identified transit, sidewalks, recycling, bike lanes and planning as the least satisfactory aspects of the city.

Questions surfaced about the sustainability and effectiveness of a bus service in Lebanon and the willingness of taxpayers to pay for a bus service. Corder said four things must be prioritized when dealing with roads: desired speed of traffic, capacity, safety and costs.

The group highlighted the difference in priority of roads that are major roads and secondary streets. The group also discussed the benefits/drawbacks of the Music City Star and its potential future in the area.

Committee members expressed the need for the Music City Star to add more times and trains to meet the need of Wilson County commuters.

Another survey result showed residents favored a community where:

• There’s a mix of single-family houses, townhouses, apartments and condos on various sizes lots, rather than only single-family houses on large lots.

• Almost all streets have sidewalks rather than a few sidewalks and they are disconnected.

• Places such as shopping, restaurants, a library and a school are within a few blocks of their house and residents can either walk or drive rather than within a few miles and have to drive.

• Parking is limited when residents decide to drive rather than there is enough parking.

• Public transportation such as bus or commuter rail is nearby, rather than distant or unavailable.

All survey results showed most people favored those results, but a breakdown showed residents in Ward 6 favored the described community, while residents in Ward 3 favored the opposite.

The difference highlighted the differences of preferences with people within different wards.

The group’s next meeting will be Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall.