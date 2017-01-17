County names new tourism director

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto made the announcement at a Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting.

Bennett, an alumna of Cumberland University, has been a Wilson County resident for the past 15 years.

“I love it (at Cracker Barrel), but this opportunity just seemed like something I could be truly passionate about,” Bennett said.

“I love Wilson County and the people here and all it has to offer. I just can’t wait to tell everybody all about it.”

Hutto said the process of finding the right candidates for the job took about four or five months.

“We narrowed it down to a couple of candidates, and when I interviewed (Bennett), there was no doubt in my mind that she was the right person for the job,” Hutto said.

Bennett’s first official day on the job will be Jan. 30, Hutto said. For the first few weeks as tourism director, Bennett said she plans to network and become more familiar with different parts of the county.

“I hope to just get out there and be a sponge for the first 30 days, and hopefully put what I learn into action by the 90-day mark,” Bennett said.

“I want to get in and learn from the people here.”

Members of the committee and Hutto both told Bennett that they, and other county officials, would be available to help if ever needed.

Bennett’s office will be located at the Wilson County Courthouse Annex building, for the time being, however, officials are looking into the possibility of a new location for the tourism office.