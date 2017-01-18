Mayor declares 2016 was Mt. Juliet’s best year yet

Hagerty said he is excited about the current state of Mt. Juliet, and he said it mirrors his views on the state of the country.

“There’s a new optimism in our country that’s infectious,” Hagerty said. “In many ways, people have felt our country has been moving sideways for many years. It feels different now. We’re set on a new and exciting course and I feel as if the best is yet to come.”

The city continued its growth in 2016, Hagerty said, with 413 housing building permits, a 40 percent increase over 2015, and 246 new business licenses in 2016.

“Mt. Juliet saw an increase in sales tax revenue each and every month compared to the past five years,” Hagerty said. “2016 was Mt. Juliet’s best year ever by every measure.”

An increase in sales tax revenue means additional funding for various city departments, including police, parks and public works, he said.

“That is why we preach ‘shop Mt. Juliet first,’ because 78 percent of funds to operate the city come from sales tax and intergovernmental revenue,” Hagerty said.

“That 92 cent tax you pay on a $10 lunch, it adds up. Of that, 11 cents goes to the city … and it adds up to $20 million.”

While the city took in $20 million in sales tax revenue, there was only $15 million in operating expenses.

“Your elected leaders have placed the remainder into road projects to help alleviate pressure points in our traffic system,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty praised his city commissioners, city staff and various city departments. In 2017, the city will add police officers.

“We have a low crime rate … we are dedicated to keep it that way,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty provided an update on some upcoming city projects. The adaptive signal system is set to go into effect on Feb. 2. The eastern connector project from the Interstate 40 interchange to Lebanon Road is expected to be completed by June 2017.

Hagery said Volunteer State Community College has considered purchasing land in Mt. Juliet with the intent to create a satellite campus in the city.

“One thing I hope is coming is higher education,” he said.

Hagerty also recognized Beverly Elliot as Mt. Juliet’s citizen of the year. Elliot donated land and a significant monetary contribution to the city to be used for a park.

Hagerty ended his speech by promising to keep the city’s momentum going in a positive direction.

“We’re going to give it our all to make Mt. Juliet a city where you can live, work, shop, play and worship right here while enjoying the benefits of being next to a major metropolitan area,” Hagerty said.