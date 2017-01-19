Local legislators react to Haslam’s tax plan

The IMPROVE Act is a comprehensive and strategic plan to cut taxes on food and manufacturing, while updating how the state provides Tennesseans the safe and reliable transportation network needed to support future job growth.

The IMPROVE Act cuts the sales tax on groceries another half percent ($55 million) to 4.5 percent, making a total cut to the sales tax on food of 1 percent, or $101 million, during Haslam’s administration.

The cut makes Tennessee’s franchise and excise tax on manufacturing businesses more competitive by allowing companies to go to a “single weighted sales factor” ($113 million); and cuts the Hall income tax 1.5 percent this year with a commitment to cut it another 1.5 percent next year (3 percent, $102 million) – a tax that is statutorily required to be eliminated by 2022 but without a specific schedule to do so.

The IMPROVE Act also increases the road user fee or gas tax by 7 cents for a gallon of gas and 12 cents for a gallon of diesel and increases car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle, which is expected to bring in $278 million in new dollars for Tennessee Department of Transportation projects.

“The governor's proposal [Wednesday] is a revenue neutral proposal. It proposes lowering taxes in areas where we have had large surpluses and proportionally adjusting the taxes that fund our roads,” Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said in a Facebook post. “I have never raised your taxes. I have stood for family values and told you the truth. Please let me know, do you support the idea of a revenue neutral approach, because I can tell you that we really do have great infrastructure needs in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon – people have died, people have had accidents, people lose time in their day that they could spend with their families.”

Lynn said the state has experienced large budget surpluses partly because of growth and partly because of good management, but added it is not wise to spend non-recurring funds for recurring expenses.

“The various taxes that have been bringing in more tax revenue than we have budgeted to spend are not related to the road fund,” Lynn said.

“I am in full agreement with the idea that we need extra money that’s dedicated to TDOT. I think he’s right on,” said Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, who said he believed the state would need more than the $278 million proposed, but would agree to that amount.

“I wasn’t totally comfortable with raising the gas tax to solve this than with tax breaks the other way. I think we can do it by reallocating money and making our priorities different.

“I really think TDOT needs dedicated money that they can count on from year to year. For example, we got that big lawsuit settlement a few years ago for tobacco. We win different lawsuits, but you can’t win lawsuits every year. You can’t count on that and I don’t think that’s the best way to do the budget.”

“Due to inflation, improved gas mileage and electric and natural gas vehicles, the road fund is not meeting the needs of our fast growing state. It is just policy, there are many things we could do, including doing nothing at all, but that won’t help Providence or North Mt. Juliet,” said Lynn, who serves on the House Finance Committee. “I hope you don’t support a tax increase, but rather that you support a revenue neutral way to direct tax dollars to the road fund.”

“I still would rather see road money come from other uses besides the gas tax from people that use roads. I would use things like where you get your oil changed or where you get your tires and put that kind of money and that kind of sales tax into the roads,” said Pody, who said electric car or alternative fuel users would not be as affected by a gas tax increase as most drivers.

“I will work hard to make sure that any increase in revenue to the State Road Fund account is truly revenue neutral with comparable cuts to other taxes so that we can get the roads we need in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon completed,” Lynn said.

“The premise of what he’s saying is that we have to address this issue and now is the time to do it and I’m right on board about that, but with the way he’s doing it, I think we got some issues we have to work on,” Pody said.