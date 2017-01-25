As tighter regulations loom, undocumented college students attend event at Cumberland

The students, under the auspices of Equal Chance for Education, heard about the Bridge Act from representatives of FWD.US, an organization that advocates for immigration reform, whose sponsors include Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

“We were honored to have FWD.US join us in solidarity with the students, who gathered to celebrate their academic accomplishments and community contributions of the past year,” said Tabitha Sookdeo, director of development for Equal Chance for Education. “FWD.US, with the support of leaders in the tech community, supports policies to keep the American Dream achievable in the 21st century, starting with common-sense immigration reform.

“Following the recent observance of MLK Day, Dr. King’s message of social equality resonates strongly in our hearts. During an especially turbulent political cycle, ECE students came together to symbolize their unwavering determination to continue the uphill battle towards achieving higher education.”

ECE seeks to provide an equal chance to achieve the American dream through the completion of a college education. There are currently 91 ECE scholars who attend Cumberland, Lipscomb, Trevecca, Fisk, Belmont and Watkins College of Design. The students – who all have excellent academic records – are recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status, which permits those brought here illegally as children to remain as long as they meet stringent standards.

“Cumberland University is committed to providing an inclusive environment in which all members of our diverse community can freely and securely engage in the mission of Cumberland,” said Phillip Carter, Cumberland executive director of communications and marketing. “Cumberland is constantly seeking students who excel academically. The students who were recognized by ECE clearly are high achieving scholars. They have demonstrated their ability to maintain the high standards required to earn the scholarship and already have chosen a career path. Because these students in particular are so high achieving academically, they have great potential to become professionals who will be assets in their communities.”

Friday’s event, attended by about 100 people, was held in Baird Chapel at Cumberland.

On Wednesday, Trump acted on some of his campaign promises regarding immigration as he directed federal workers to start building a border wall and begin punishing so-called sanctuary cities and is considering dramatically limiting the flow of people from other countries, including a ban on Syrian refugees, in a flurry of steps that could fundamentally reshape how the U.S. deals with immigration, security and the war on terrorism.

Trump signed two executive orders designed to begin building the wall, add lockups for detaining immigrants who cross the border illegally, enhance enforcement power for border agents and strip federal funding to cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

“Reform of our immigration system has been at the top of President Trump’s priorities since he announced his candidacy,” spokesman Sean Spicer said early Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll enforce the rule of law and restore value to the American citizenship.”

Trump said construction would begin as soon as possible and that the U.S. would pay for it, to be eventually reimbursed by Mexico, which has said it will not pay.

“There will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News.

He did not detail how he would force Mexico to pay for the wall, though during the campaign he proposed ending remittances sent home by Mexicans in the U.S., which make up a large part of the Mexico’s economy, to pressure it to negotiate.

Trump is mulling a range of additional activity. It includes stopping admission of Syrian refugees and severe restrictions on travel from several majority-Muslim countries. Additionally, he is considering a reversal of President Barack Obama’s efforts to shutter the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and the reintroduction of torture techniques and secret overseas prisons designed to strip protections for terrorism suspects.

All of those options fit Trump’s broad campaign promises to crack down on people entering the country illegally, with an emphasis on those who he believes might harm Americans. Trump argued repeatedly during the campaign that the U.S. had become too “politically correct” to effectively defend itself.

Trump administration officials were still deciding on the exact timing for announcing the rest of the new policies.

The batch of actions Trump is contemplating amount to a clear repudiation of Obama’s view, as well as that of many in the international community, that the U.S. abandoned some of its commitment to human rights in the early years of the war on terrorism and doing so helped terrorist groups recruit and win favor. Some of that thinking had begun to take shape in the Bush administration, which initiated the policy of moving detainees out of Guantanamo Bay and often underscored that the fight against terrorism was not religious-based.

Obama pointed to a lack of Sept. 11-style terrorist attacks on U.S. soil during his administration as evidence that his approach worked. Yet Trump won the election in part because many Americans continue to feel vulnerable.

But it all begins with the wall. Trump built his campaign largely on a call for stricter immigration enforcement, his central promise a vow to build the wall on the border with Mexico. Though it evoked cheers from his supporters at campaign rallies, his divisive rhetoric stoked fears among immigrants.

Trump previewed his executive action Tuesday night, tweeting: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

The first order signed by Trump directs the agency to begin building the wall, but still requires Congress to approve the estimated billions of dollars in funding to construct the 2,000-mile-long barrier. In the meantime, the Homeland Security budget includes about $175 million set aside for upgrading Border Patrol buildings and adding new equipment, which along with other funds could be diverted quickly to start construction.

Details from one version of the directive reviewed by the Los Angeles Times/Tribune Washington Bureau would include a requirement that the agency publicly detail aid it is giving to Mexico – highlighting Trump’s pledge to force that country to pay for the wall. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to visit the White House next week to discuss trade, another Trump priority.

The memo also includes language allowing federal law enforcement to access federal land for border security, a possible attempt to head off environmental lawsuits that could hold up construction. It would also prioritize border prosecutions and referrals to the Department of Justice.

The second action withholds funds to punish sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration officials. It includes directions for aggressive interior immigration enforcement and an advocacy office for victims of crimes committed by those in the country illegally. Relatives of those victims were often onstage with Trump during campaign rallies.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a close ally of the new administration, telegraphed the sanctuary cities announcement during a speech Wednesday to the conservative Heritage Foundation. He called it a “common-sense” action that would “drive the left crazy.”

Beyond those actions, Trump is also looking at new restrictions on refugees and visitors, to follow through on his campaign promise to bar Muslims from entering the country for a period of time. That pledge has been one of Trump’s most polarizing, drawing criticism from leaders in his own party, along with Democrats and security experts, but approval from many of his supporters.

One memo he is reviewing would block all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and restrict admissions and some visa applicants for people from countries where the U.S. has counterterrorism concerns, not only Syria but also Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The draft order temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program while new vetting procedures are put in place and officials decide whether refugees from some countries should be blocked permanently from admission. This step would likely arouse an international outcry, given the historic role that the U.S. and other industrialized nations have long held in taking in victims of war and oppression.

The draft orders the U.S. stop admitting refugees from Syria indefinitely until a review of security screening is complete. Trump also instructed the secretaries of state and defense to come up with a plan to create “safe areas” in Syria and nearby countries where Syrians could wait for resettlement. That could open the U.S. military to deeper engagement in the Middle East.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security would review how visas are issued and whether some countries should be required to provide more information before their citizens are allowed entry to the U.S., according to the draft order. The results of that review could allow Trump to block or slow visa issuance to countries with large Muslim populations or with terrorism concerns, a de facto ban on Muslims.

The order goes beyond the Muslim world, however, creating new restrictions on visitors from some of America’s closest allies. It would suspend the visa waiver program – widely used by citizens from 38 countries, including most European countries, Australia, Japan and Chile – which grants citizens of those countries a 90-day tourist visa after they submit their biographical information to a screening check. The new policy would require in-person interviews for most citizens from those countries.

Trump is also considering lifting restrictions on harsh interrogations and renewing the use of secret overseas sites to hold terrorism suspects, both widely seen as dark chapters of the post-Sept. 11 era, as he looks to follow through on his campaign promise to ramp up targeting of Islamic militants.

Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman with the Tribune Washington Bureau contributed to this report.