Legislators introduce abortion bills

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, filed his “Heartbeat Bill” this week that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which usually occurs around five weeks.

The bill would overturn the 1973 Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legally permitted abortions until fetal viability, or around 24 weeks.

“I was not born in 1973. I was not in politics in 1992. I’m here now and I’m going to aim to make this right,” said Van Huss, who said his bill would be a roughly 90 percent ban on abortions in the state.

The legislator’s bill comes at a time when many people are optimistic about President Donald Trump’s future Supreme Court pick after the death of Antonin Scalia, which could have strong impacts on abortion legislation.

“I am hopeful, with President Trump appointing pro-life conservatives to the Supreme Court, that if this legislation would ever make it that far, that those folks would rule in favor of pro-life citizens,” said Van Huss, who said he sees Trump’s election as an opportunity to protect life more as a nation.

Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, also introduced abortion legislation this week that would ban abortion after 20 weeks.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed an abortion bill last year that made it law for anyone seeking an abortion to undergo a waiting period after receiving information from a physician.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, states a physician can’t perform an abortion until 48 hours after the patient has been informed orally and in person about certain facts.

The facts include pregnancy confirmation, the number of private and public agencies and services available to assist the patient during and after birth if she chooses not to have an abortion, risks of pregnancy and abortion and approximate gestational age of the fetus.

If any court rules the 48-hour stipulation unconstitutional, the waiting period would change to 24 hours after the information is delivered to the patient.

The bill also requires physicians who perform abortion procedures to keep records of each procedure for at least five years.

Haslam also signed a bill last year sponsored by Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, which toughened the ability of medical facility to legally perform abortions. Each medical facility that performs 50 or more abortions a year must receive state certification as an ambulatory surgical treatment center.