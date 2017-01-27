Legislative session heats up next week

The group officially convened Jan. 10 in Nashville, but similar to the first couple of days of school, the group became familiar with one another, established committees and handled housekeeping items before taking a short break before Monday when legislators begin making decisions on legislation.

Monday will feature various committee meetings in both houses that will begin to work through the couple hundred bills already introduced and the several more to come.

Abortion bills have made their return to the legislature in a time when many Republicans are optimistic about future rulings on the issue.

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, filed his “Heartbeat Bill,” which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which usually occurs around five weeks.

“I am hopeful, with President Trump appointing pro-life conservatives to the Supreme Court, that if this legislation would ever make it that far, that those folks would rule in favor of pro-life citizens,” Van Huss said.

Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, also introduced abortion legislation this week that would ban abortion after 20 weeks.

The legislature will also discuss a sanctuary city bill, introduced by Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville. The bill would prohibit state and local governmental entities and officials from adopting or enacting sanctuary policies.

In 2009, the Tennessee state legislature passed a similar bill that would prohibit local municipalities from enacting sanctuary city policies that make it hard for government employees to comply with federal immigration law.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, also re-introduced a bill she filed last year that would declare pornography a public health hazard in Tennessee.

If legislators approve the resolution, the state would acknowledge pornography as a public health hazard that leads to a broad spectrum of individual and public health impacts and societal harms.

Legislators also introduced bills in wake of a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children earlier this year.

Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, introduced a bill that would restrict school bus driver license endorsements or being hired as drivers for people who have committed serious traffic violations, including excessive speeding or reckless driving.

Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, also introduced a bill that would raise the minimum age requirement to 25 for a person’s eligibility to receive the school bus endorsement on a driver license.

Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, introduced a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15.

Hardaway’s latest bill would seek to more than double the state’s current minimum wage of $7.25. The bill calls for: a $15 minimum wage; $4.74 per hour for any employee in the hotel, motel, tourist or restaurant industry that is tipped; and $6.15 per hour for any employee compensated by gratuities.

The bill is not Hardaway’s first attempt to push a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage. In 2015, his minimum wage bill died in a House subcommittee.