Beavers sponsors open carry legislation

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, introduced the bill, known as the “Open Carry Firearms Freedom Act,” last month that would allow open carry without a permit, but would not allow concealed carry without a permit.

“By requiring Tennesseans to pay for and obtain a permit to publicly carry a handgun in all forms, including openly, current Tennessee law converts the right to carry a handgun into a privilege,” the bill said.

The bill highlighted 29 other states that generally allow open carry without a permit, including Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and Missouri.

The bill said, “based on the experience of these other states, prohibiting the open carrying of handguns without a handgun carry permit does not ‘prevent crime.’”

Beavers sponsored similar legislation in 2015, dubbed the “Open Carry Firearms Act of 2015.”

Other legislation was introduced that would designate a portion of future revenues received from lifetime handgun carry permits to emergency service personnel and families of those injured or killed in the line of duty.

The bill, sponsored by John Ray Clemmons and introduced last month, would require half of every handgun carry permit fee to be annually donated to one or more nonprofit organizations established to provide financial assistance to families of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical staff who lost lives or victims of serious and disabling injury in the line of duty.

Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the bill last year that reduced the cost of lifetime handgun permits for Tennessee residents from $500 to $200 for existing permit holders.

Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, lieutenant governor and Tennessee Safety commissioner would choose the nonprofit, which must be a registered 501(c)(3) in good standing.

The sole purpose of the nonprofit must be to provide financial assistance to “the families of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical staff employed by an official police or firefighting organization in Tennessee who lose their lives or are the victims of serious, traumatic and disabling injury in the line of duty.”