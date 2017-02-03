McPherson named county veterans officer

McPherson assumed the duties of Veterans Services Officer on Jan. 24 following confirmation from the Wilson County Commission on Jan. 23. McPherson will be responsible for overseeing the Veteran’s Services office.

He will work closely with Wilson County Veterans to ensure they receive and understand the benefits and services allotted to them.

McPherson was born in Opelika, Ala., and as a part of an Army family, his childhood years were spent in various states. McPherson joined the United States Army in December 1985, completing basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia.

McPherson has served in numerous leadership positions throughout his 22-year career, including team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant, and team chief. His assignments included Berlin Germany, Scoefield Barracks (Hawaii), Fort Lewis (Washington), Fort Jackson (S. Carolina), Fort Campbell (Kentucky), and Fort Benning, from which he retired.

Additional assignments included Egypt, Columbia and Turkey.

Upon retirement from the United States Army, McPherson returned to Clarksville where he completed his education, earning a bachelor’s of science degree in healthcare administration.

McPherson began his second career as a veteran benefits representative with the Tennessee Department of Veteran Services. McPherson was assigned as an independent to the Dickson Field Office.

He relocated to the Appeals Division at the Regional Office in Nashville where he continued to serve veterans of Middle Tennessee and assist the Appeals Division. McPherson’s assistance was requested at the Veteran Administration Medical Center in Nashville Field Office, where he served a year at the V.A. Medical Center. Michael was then recruited as the state trainer for the Tennessee Department of Veteran’s Services where he revamped the training program and created an innovative learning experience.

McPherson is married to Tracy McPherson and has four children.