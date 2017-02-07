Bill would add photo ID to EBT cards

Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, filed the bill Monday and aims to deter theft and the selling or trafficking of the cards, while ensuring eligible Tennesseans continue to receive the assistance they need.

“Adding photos on Tennessee’s EBT cards will strengthen the integrity of our public assistance programs,” Tracy said. “It protects benefits for those who are legally and legitimately receiving them. At the same time, it helps detect criminal activity in EBT trafficking cases where cards are sold for cash or drugs, or when multiple cards are in the possession of an individual illegally.”

EBT is an on-line system in which SNAP, also known as food stamps, and cash assistance benefits are stored in a central computer database and electronically accessed.

Tracy said there are more than one million SNAP recipients in Tennessee, which costs about $2 billion in federal funds annually. Currently, Maine and Massachusetts require that EBT cards contain photo identification.

Those who already receive benefits would be informed of the new requirement when their benefits are recertified under the bill. A photo from the recipient’s driver’s license would be placed on the ETB card and if the recipient does not have a driver’s license, a photo would be made upon certification or recertification of benefits.

The bill would also allow cardholders to give a family member permission to purchase food on his or her behalf. As is the case currently, the PIN would be required in order for the purchase to be approved.

“This provision allows family members or others who are authorized by the card holder to use it to buy food or redeem eligible benefits,” Tracy said. “So, a person who is ill or cannot leave their home will continue to receive their benefits. However, having the photo on the card will give state authorities or law enforcement the tools they need to identify and prosecute fraud and abuse.”

Tracy’s bill is the latest attempt to alter the state’s SNAP program.

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, introduced a bill that would require certain amounts of work, community service, education or job-seeking activities for SNAP recipients.

Under the bill, any SNAP recipient would be required to submit proof of continuing compliance of one of four conditions: employed at least 20 hours each week; engaged in at least 24 hours of community service each month; participated at an employment center in classes to improve skills in or actively seeking employment for at least 20 hours each week; or enrolled as a full-time student in an institution of higher education and making progress toward a degree.

Rep. Shelia Butt, R-Columbia, pulled her bill last month that would stated EBT card recipients would not be able to buy food that is high in calories, sugar and fat without any nutritional value, including, but not limited to, soda, ice cream, candy, cookies, cakes and similar items, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.