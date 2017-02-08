Haslam to discuss IMPROVE Act at town hall meeting Thursday

The meeting will focus on Haslam’s IMPROVE Act proposal, which relates to transportation funding and other relevant issues. Community members will be provided with information about the proposal and will get the chance to ask Lynn and Haslam questions.

“I want to know how my voters feel; I want to hear their opinions,” Lynn said.

Lynn said she previously organized and announced the meeting so she could help her constituents be more informed about the proposal. She said Haslam’s office contacted her and indicated he wanted to take part in the event, as well.

“I’m very honored and thrilled that he is coming to Wilson County,” Lynn said. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to let the governor know their ideas with this policy.”

Lynn said transportation funding is a big issue statewide, and particularly in Wilson County, so she wants to be sure her constituents know all of the details in plans that state leaders are working on to address the issue.

“We all pretty much agree that we need more roads, and the question is how do we do it? How do we get there?” Lynn said. “With all of the road projects we need to get to, the highway fund is not keeping up … we need to look at this and weigh it as we decide what to do.”

Haslam is set to arrive from out-of-state business and immediately go to Wilson County for the meeting Thursday evening.

In a separate community meeting, state Sen. Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody will discuss the proposed gas tax increase Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall.