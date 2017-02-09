Controversial ‘bathroom bill’ returns to legislature

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, sponsored the measure in their respective houses after fellow Wilson County legislator Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, sponsored similar legislation last year.

Lynn’s bill would have required students in state public schools to use restrooms that align with their gender at birth. Also, local school systems would have been allowed to make any additional accommodations for students.

Under the new bill, students in “public institutions of higher education” would be required to use restrooms and locker room facilities that align with the sex indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.

Lynn pulled her bill last year on a day when several parties swarmed to Capitol Hill to show support on both sides of the bill. More than two dozen pastors from the Tennessee Pastors Network joined members of the Family Action Council of Tennessee to show support for the bill.

At the same time, transgender high school students Henry Seaton and Jennifer Guenst, who testified against the bill earlier last year, delivered petitions with more than 67,000 signatures from people opposed to the bill. According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, nearly 6,000 of the signers self-identified as clergy or people of faith when signing.

The House Education Administration and Planning Committee voted 8-4 to pass the legislation last year after some discussion on issues surrounding the bill.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Gov. Bill Haslam expressed concerns about the bill in separate occasions last year. Haslam voiced concerns the bill could endanger federal funding and wanted to leave the issue up to individual school districts.

“Right now we’re handing that on a local basis, and I think they’re dealing it with on an incident-by-incident situation,” Haslam said last year. “I actually trust our teachers and local school boards to figure out how to make those accommodations in those situations.”

Barry, last year, said the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. heard from convention planners who have threatened to cancel their Nashville events if the bill becomes law.