Retail recruitment goes through RFP process

Lebanon economic development director Sarah Haston recommended Retail Strategies, a retail recruiting firm based out of Alabama, which made a presentation to the council during a work session Monday.

Brooke Holbert led the presentation to the council, and he said the firm would work to market Lebanon as an attractive destination to a variety of retailers. The first step in that process would involve reaching out to the community to find what sorts of stores and restaurants the community wants.

Other Tennessee municipalities that have used the services of Retail Strategies include Cookeville and Oak Ridge, which recently entered into a three-year contract renewal with the firm, Holbert said.

The council, however, decided to put the service out for bid during Tuesday’s meeting.

Haston said Mayor Bernie Ash set three priorities for her when he took office, and one was to increase the city’s retail recruitment.

“In order to do that and not to go over budget, I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to do that. Retail Strategies is a company where that is their whole job,” Haston said. “One of the things that’s really unique to Lebanon is we pull all of these consumers from eastern counties because they have no other alternative. They’d have to drive a lot further east to the grocery store if they didn’t come to Lebanon. So that changes our trade area.”

Haston said Retail Strategies has partnered with the Tennessee Economic Development Council and UT-Extension for industrial services, which led to her recommendation.

The company’s cost is $125,000 over a three-year span, which Haston said would cheaper for the city, even if another company is chosen.

“If were to hire somebody for my department, we couldn’t bring someone on for that amount of money, especially with the way the benefits work. Plus, we would still have to buy the tools,” she said.

Haston also stressed the importance of having a retail recruiter in place by the time the city and county leaders head to the annual International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Las Vegas in May.

Lebanon Democrat reporter Jake Old contributed to this report.