McKinney decision still in process

Haslam has the sole ability currently to clear McKinney’s name through exoneration.

On Thursday, Haslam said he did not know when he would make a decision about whether to exonerate McKinney.

“We will make a decision one way or the other,” Haslam said. “I mean, obviously it’s come to us, so we can’t just ignore it. So, we’ll definitely make a decision on it, I just don’t know the timetable.”

Haslam said he is still considering all of the facts related to the case.

“We’re in the middle of reviewing that,” Haslam said. “We have the information. I will be meeting with both our legal team and other people who have studied the situation. It’s a case that’s that old, and has been reviewed that many times, it’s obviously not a simple answer, and that’s part of the review process that we’re in right now.”

Haslam answered questions about McKinney in a brief interview session with local members of the press following a town hall meeting about transportation funding.

Last year, the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously voted against recommending McKinney’s exoneration to the governor. A couple of months later, the case landed on Haslam’s desk.

McKinney was released from prison in July 2009 thanks to DNA evidence after spending 31 years of a 100-year sentence in prison on rape and burglary charges he didn’t commit in 1977 in Memphis.

The then-Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole recommended against exoneration when it conducted a clemency hearing for McKinney in 2010. In 2014, a Shelby County judge expunged McKinney’s record, but he remained without exoneration. Melissa McDonald, Tennessee Board of Parole communications director, said only the governor could grant exoneration, and then-Gov. Phil Bredesen did not act on the case at the time.

McKinney was allowed to reapply under Haslam’s administration.

In July, Rep. Mark Pody said it’s traditional for governors to wait until the end of their terms before they take action on cases. Haslam’s term ends in 2018.

If McKinney is exonerated, he would become eligible to apply for up to $1 million in compensation from the state.

Pody, R-Lebanon, drafted a bill that would expedite the state’s exoneration process.

Pody had previously said he planned to introduce legislation that would improve and, somewhat, expedite the state’s exoneration process. He pointed to McKinney’s situation as motivation for the bill.

Pody’s bill would remove the need for a parole board hearing and governor approval. Under the bill, anyone imprisoned for at least 25 years and that personss sentence is vacated by a judge due to DNA evidence would be eligible for compensation without input from the parole board or governor.