Election commissioners sworn in

All five commissioners, Sherrie Orange, Jan Spray, Ronnie Kelley, Don Simpson and Ann Calabria, are veterans on the commission. The commission organized after it was sworn in, electing Sherrie Orange as chairman and Ronnie Kelley as secretary.

Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has a five-member election commission appointed by members of the Tennessee Election Commission for two-year terms. There are seven state election commissioners who represent the three grand divisions of Tennessee. The state Election Commission is the only state commission elected by the General Assembly.

The Wilson County Election Commission meets monthly at the commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon. With more than 81,000 eligible voters, a number that increases monthly, meeting the demands of the growing county are a challenge for the commission. Utilizing technology in innovative ways, organization and planning, the commission was able to effectively address the challenges.

“We are fortunate to have five election commissioners, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, who are dedicated to providing Wilson County voters with fair elections and the best voting experience possible. Their leadership supports election administration that is accurate and efficient for the voters, poll officials and taxpayers,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections.

State and federal law governs election registration and administration. To stay abreast of current laws, commissioners have opportunities throughout the year to participate in educational events sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Election Officials. They also attend an annual law seminar conducted by the Tennessee coordinator of elections. In the seminars, election laws and their implementation are discussed and new laws passed by the most recent General Assembly session are presented.

For the latest election news in Wilson County and for information about registering to vote, elections or voting, visit wilsonvotes.com or contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.