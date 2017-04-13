Ash details first 100 days as mayor

“It’s been very good. [Mayoral assistant Debbie Jessen] and the staff here at city hall has made it easy for me. I think because I had two years experience with the council, it made it a little easier although it’s different,” Ash said.

Ash said one thing he wanted to improve among city leaders is communication. He implemented two Lebanon City Council work sessions per month, which involves a look at every city council meeting agenda item and discussion on other city business.

“I think we are on our way to having better communication – not only with the council – but with staff, as well,” he said.

He said he also meets with staff and department heads at least once a month in a joint meeting where they detail their happenings and plans.

“I’ve noticed that while that conversation is going on, [Public Works Director Jeff Baines] might say something and someone from another department might chime in and offer to help or talk about their experience with it. They have been extremely productive,” Ash said.

Ash said he realized some people believed he would enter office and immediately make changes to staff, but said it was not in his plans.

“That was not my mindset when I came in. There were some people we had to have a talk with for, I guess, politics. I try not to let politics get in the way. If someone is working for me and doing a great job, I don’t care what their politics are. As long as their loyal to the city. Today, I don’t have any reason to change the staff at all,” he said.

Ash his mindset when he entered office last year was to prepare for growth and successfully promote the city. He said discussion on the South Hartmann Drive and Sparta Pike corridors have been critical for the future of the city.

“We want those areas to grow, but we don’t want to be overwhelmed by the growth. We want to plan for the growth, how to use that land and how to make it work,” Ash said

He said one of his first conversations with city staff included Economic Development Director Sarah Haston, who he told to aggressively market the city.

“Other mayors have done a good job developing areas. My goal right now is to market these places and bring in the right kind of retail, industry and commercial,” he said.

Ash said his first budget process as mayor has been interesting and said the budget started about $1.2 million in the red when the process started, but said he believes the city will have a balanced budget once its finalized.

Ash said one thing that surprised him about being mayor is the amount of activity that takes place.

“The activity in the mayor’s office floored me. That has overwhelmed me a little bit, but I’ve got to a point where I can decide if I really need to make something or not. We’re making all the meetings we need to make and talking with a lot of people,” he said.

Ash said he’s excited about the direction the city is headed and thinks his 100 days has set the tone for the rest of his time as city leader.