Wilson County officers could keep gun after retirement

The meeting will take place Monday at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.

The Tennessee General Assembly gave counties authorization in 2006 to permit full-time sheriffs or deputy sheriffs to retain their service weapon upon retirement as long as the county legislative body approves it by a two-thirds vote.

A sheriff or deputy who retires on disability retirement may also retain the service weapon. The move was to recognize the officers for their “many years of good and faithful service.”

According to the resolution, to receive the service weapon, the certified officer must retire in good standing after 15 years or have at least 15 years with the department at the point or retirement from injury.

The commission will also look to equip the future Springdale Elementary School with a school resource officer once the school opens in August.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the $10,000 budget amendment would go toward training and SRO certification before school begins. The department currently provides an SRO for every public school in Wilson County.

Springdale Elementary School is at 5675 Central Pike. Rezoning plans have more than 500 students who currently attend Stoner Creek Elementary School and 200 students who currently attend Elzie D. Patton Elementary School rezoned to Springdale.

Springdale is intended to alleviate overcrowding at both schools.

The commission will also discuss more than a dozen budget amendments.