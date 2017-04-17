Haslam urges support for IMPROVE Act

“IMPROVE puts money back in the pockets of all Tennesseans and helps attract manufacturing jobs all while delivering nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across all 95 counties. The Tennessee we can be provides not only access to opportunity, but the tools to be successful – good roads that take you to good jobs. As a conservative plan, the IMPROVE Act helps make us the Tennessee we can be,” Haslam said in an email statement.

Haslam’s IMPROVE Act looks to raise the state’s gas tax on gasoline by 6 cents and diesel by 10 cents, as well as cuts on the state’s grocery tax and franchise and excise tax.

Committees in both houses approved the legislation last week, although some difference remains between the two versions. The Senate version also includes a property tax relief for eligible veterans and the elderly.

The House has seen several attempts to alter Haslam’s plan, including a popular alternative introduced by Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville. Hawk’s plan would have redirected a quarter of 1 percent of sales tax directly to the transportation fund, which should create about $291 million of reoccurring money every single year.

Hawk said during a House subcommittee meeting that he has worked with House leadership, including Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, to create an alternative plan, with the possibility of a phased-in approach to the gas tax increase or using general fund revenues.

He also did not rule out the possibility of introducing the alternative on the House floor this week.

The legislation has been heavily analyzed since Haslam introduced the measure, which he said would help alleviate about $278 million in backlogged transportation projects throughout the state.

Haslam visited Wilson County in February to discuss the plans, which called for a 7-cent gas tax increase at the time.

Several people questioned why money from a surplus could not be used rather than increasing the gas tax. Haslam said he did not want to commit surplus money to the road projects because they are too important and the surplus is not guaranteed every year.

Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, held several town hall meetings before and after the legislation was introduced, including a February meeting at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly all of the people in attendance said they favored a piece of legislation similar to Haslam’s that is revenue neutral, rather than one similar to Hawk’s proposal. Lynn said Hawk’s plan is simple, but would go against two of the state’s main principles when it comes to roads – build roads with cash and fund roads through user pay principles.

“In other words, those who use the roads pay for the roads and that way, what each person pays is proportion with their usage,” she said.

Economist Art Laffer, member of former President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board, also offered his thoughts on the legislation earlier this year.

“We don’t need more taxation in the state of Tennessee. We don’t. You don’t need to spend everything you get. When I look at the situation here, highway funding does appear to be a very needed activity. That’s true, but we don’t need to raise taxes and cut taxes that are temporary,” Laffer said. “We need to keep our taxes low and when you get extra revenues in, you want to make darn sure that you use those revenues to continue to control taxes.”

Under the IMPROVE Act, a total of 962 projects throughout the state would start within the next eight years, including 10 Wilson County road projects.

Among the Wilson County projects are two highly debated roadways in State Route 109 and South Mt. Juliet Road. The State Route 109 project is designated for the roadway from Highway 70 and north to the county line at Dry Fork Creek. The 7.5 miles of work is estimated to cost $18.5 million. The South Mt. Juliet Road project is estimated to cost $25.4 million to address the area between Central Pike and Providence Way.

Two Interstate 40 projects could address issues from Interstate 840 to Highway 70 and from State Route 109 to 840. The project’s estimated total is $94 million.

Other projects include Central Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mt. Juliet Road, Highway 70 from Park Glen Drive to Bender’s Ferry Road, Hartsville Pike from south of Spring Creek to north of Lover’s Lane and Hartsville Pike from north of Lovers Lane to Highway 70.

A new interchange at I-40 and Central Pike is also listed under the interstate program and estimated at $14.2 million.

Another project would feature I-40 and stretches across Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham, Williamson and Wilson counties, estimated to cost $4 million.

“IMPROVE directly addresses how we fund our roads and bridges for the first time in 30 years, keeping our transportation network safe, reliable and debt-free for the next generation of Tennesseans, and it provides Tennesseans the largest tax cut in our great state's history,” Haslam said.

Both houses are expected to take up the legislation Wednesday.