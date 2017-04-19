House passes Haslam’s gas tax

The vote came at the end of a nearly 4 ½-hour debate in which the Republican majority warred with itself over the fuel increases to help the state tackled an estimated $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects.

The bill also cuts several general fund taxes in an amount higher than the fuel taxes would hit the average Tennessee family.

Senators were expected to take up the bill, possibly later Wednesday, on the Senate floor.

Haslam’s road and bridge funding bill earned a strong majority of votes in a preliminary vote in the Tennessee House. The chamber voted 61-35 to approve the governor’s proposal to pay for new projects in large part through the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989, while also cutting other taxes.

Opponents hoped to amend the bill to strip out the gas tax and instead dedicate sales tax revenues from auto sales to highway funding.

Haslam has said his approach is fairest because up to half of fuel taxes are paid for by trucking companies and out-of-state drivers. Sales taxes on vehicles are only paid on cars and trucks registered in Tennessee.

The legislation has been heavily analyzed since Haslam introduced the measure, which he said would help alleviate about $278 million in backlogged transportation projects throughout the state.

Haslam visited Wilson County in February to discuss the plans, which called for a 7-cent gas tax increase at the time.

Several people questioned why money from a surplus could not be used rather than increasing the gas tax. Haslam said he did not want to commit surplus money to the road projects because they are too important and the surplus is not guaranteed every year.

Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, held several town hall meetings before and after the legislation was introduced, including a February meeting at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly all of the people in attendance said they favored a piece of legislation similar to Haslam’s that is revenue neutral, rather than one similar to Hawk’s proposal. Lynn said Hawk’s plan is simple, but would go against two of the state’s main principles when it comes to roads – build roads with cash and fund roads through user pay principles.

“In other words, those who use the roads pay for the roads and that way, what each person pays is proportion with their usage,” she said.

Economist Art Laffer, member of former President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board, also offered his thoughts on the legislation earlier this year.

“We don’t need more taxation in the state of Tennessee. We don’t. You don’t need to spend everything you get. When I look at the situation here, highway funding does appear to be a very needed activity. That’s true, but we don’t need to raise taxes and cut taxes that are temporary,” Laffer said. “We need to keep our taxes low and when you get extra revenues in, you want to make darn sure that you use those revenues to continue to control taxes.”

Under the IMPROVE Act, a total of 962 projects throughout the state would start within the next eight years, including 10 Wilson County road projects.

Among the Wilson County projects are two highly debated roadways in State Route 109 and South Mt. Juliet Road. The State Route 109 project is designated for the roadway from Highway 70 and north to the county line at Dry Fork Creek. The 7.5 miles of work is estimated to cost $18.5 million. The South Mt. Juliet Road project is estimated to cost $25.4 million to address the area between Central Pike and Providence Way.

Two Interstate 40 projects could address issues from Interstate 840 to Highway 70 and from State Route 109 to 840. The project’s estimated total is $94 million.

Other projects include Central Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mt. Juliet Road, Highway 70 from Park Glen Drive to Bender’s Ferry Road, Hartsville Pike from south of Spring Creek to north of Lover’s Lane and Hartsville Pike from north of Lovers Lane to Highway 70.

A new interchange at I-40 and Central Pike is also listed under the interstate program and estimated at $14.2 million.

Another project would feature I-40 and stretches across Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham, Williamson and Wilson counties, estimated to cost $4 million.

“IMPROVE directly addresses how we fund our roads and bridges for the first time in 30 years, keeping our transportation network safe, reliable and debt-free for the next generation of Tennesseans, and it provides Tennesseans the largest tax cut in our great state’s history,” Haslam has said.

Democrat staff writer Xavier Smith contributed to this report.