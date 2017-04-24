Planning commission OKs Cumberland neighborhood rezoning

The rezoning request from university would rezone about 4.95 acres of property near the school to university campus. The university currently uses the properties near the main campus.

The properties include 233 and unaddressed University Avenue; unaddressed property on South Tarver Avenue; 311 and 315 W. Spring St.; 310 McClain Ave.; 235 Cumberland Drive, 250 and 319 S. Greenwood St., 346 S. Maple St., unaddressed Pennsylvania Avenue; 203 S. Greenwood St.; and 516 W. Spring St.

Some residents have voiced opposition to the rezoning request after talks surfaced surrounding a parking lot occupying one the lots in the future.

Joe Gray, Cumberland University vice president for information technology, campus services and security, said the university scratched the idea of a parking lot in one of the lots and started work on placing the parking lot on the main campus.

Neighborhood resident Tracey Parks said although he sees the logic behind the rezoning request, he believed it doesn’t meet qualifications for approval since it doesn’t match the future land use plan in his opinion.

“When you get beyond [adjoining properties], I see this as sort of illegal spot zoning because it is for the primary benefit of a single owner. It seems to be, to me, that there’s an inconsistency in future land use plan,” Parks said.

Permitted uses under university campus zoning include one- and two-family dwellings; dormitories; fraternity and sorority houses; administrative buildings; commercial food and beverage; general retail trade and other things.

Parks said he believed the permitted uses go beyond the characteristics of the neighborhood, which he said is taken into account when dealing with future land use plans.

Gray said the move would unite all Cumberland University satellite properties under the same zoning.

The request comes when Cumberland University is looking for answers to growing pains.

Cumberland University president Paul Stumb said at the start of the 2016-2017 academic year, the school saw an almost 30 percent increase in enrollment, with a total enrolment of 1,963.

“Our goal for next year is another almost 30 percent — right at 27 percent,” Stumb said earlier this month. “We hope to be at 2,500 students this next academic year.”

Before the 2016-2017 academic year, the largest incoming freshman class in the school’s history was 238 students. In 2016-2017, the incoming freshman class was 523 students.

The continued growth will put a strain on resources, Stumb said, such as parking, classroom space and student living space. With record enrollment last fall, on-campus housing was at 96 percent capacity.