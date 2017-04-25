Mt. Juliet approves Windtree Pines development

The commission approved a land-use amendment, a rezoning to PUD and preliminary master development plan for the site. About 184 acres will be redeveloped into a residential development, which will include 351 single-family homes.

The developer will put in sidewalks going to Lebanon Road, and will also voluntarily contribute $1,250 per lot to go toward additional improvements in the area.

Normally, the city suggests developers contribute $2,500 per lot voluntarily for improvements, but commissioners and the developers agreed to divert some money toward sidewalks specifically, and that those sidewalks will be put in before the development is completed.

The existing amenities center will remain, and developers also plan to build a community pool. The site will have dedicated green space that includes an existing lake.

Commissioners debated whether a roundabout should be built on Nonaville Road, leading into the development. Andy Barlow, the city’s engineer, recommended the roundabout, and it was not part of the developers’ preliminary plans.

Ray Justice, who is the commissioner for the district where the development will be, was vehemently against the roundabout. He said he would prefer dedicated turning lanes.

“A roundabout will slow traffic down,” Justice said.

He said his constituents have told him they want to be able to get through that area more quickly.

Commissioner Art Giles said he likes roundabouts and thinks they are an effective way to control traffic. He specifically mentioned a roundabout in Nashville that he thought maintained traffic flow effectively.

Mayor Ed Hagerty called for a preliminary vote to determine whether the roundabout should be included in the plans. The vote passed 3-2, with Justice and Commissioner Brian Abston voting against it.

Developer Danny Hale said the experience of working with the city of Mt. Juliet was exhausting. He said in a year, he and his team brought plans before the planning commission several times and had to tweak them, spending more than $100,000 in preliminary work.

“In all of my years working with cities, this is the most laborious process I’ve been a part of,” he said. “I do appreciate the professionalism of everyone involved, from the city staff to the planning commission and the elected board.”

Hale cited the money spent on preliminary work to this point as a reason why he could not commit more money to voluntary contributions for improvements in the area.

“At a certain point, the numbers are simply just not there,” Hale said.

Hagerty said the lengthy discussion Monday night – and the prior process in getting to that point – was thorough because it is an important development.

“We spend this much time on it, because it deserves it,” he said.

According to Hale, it could take 10 years for the project to be completed.

Monday’s vote was the first reading of the preliminary plans, and the commission will consider the second reading at an upcoming meeting.