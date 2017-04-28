Legislators approve Lebanon charter changes

The state House and Senate unanimously approved the changes that would authorize city officials to alter the city charter relative to term limits for the mayor and councilors and methods to fill vacancies on the council.

The Lebanon City Council started the process of altering the charter last year after Councilor Rob Cesternino highlighted issues following last year’s election.

The first change would limit the city mayor and councilors to 12 years in office, equivalent to three terms.

“So, if you did two terms back to back and took a couple of terms off and came back for one more, you would be term limited at 12 years. The same thing for the mayor – 12 years,” Cesternino said last year.

The change would only apply to councilors appointed after the change is formally approved.

Another change would require a sitting councilor who chooses to run for mayor to resign his or her seat from the council, regardless of when that councilor’s seat came up for re-election.

Under state law, a candidate running for a state office cannot appear on the ballot in two different races. An attorney general’s opinion from 2002 said the same candidate could appear on the same ballot if the two offices are incompatible. However, the Lebanon mayor and councilor positions would be compatible.

For example, Councilor Tick Bryan, who won re-election last year, wouldn’t be allowed to run for re-election for his Ward 5 seat and mayor on the same ballot.

Former councilor and current Mayor Bernie Ash would have been able to retain his council seat if he lost his mayoral race last year since his ward seat is not up for election the same year as the mayor.

“We would fill your seat for the remainder of your term, and then you would run for mayor. If you win that office you ran for, congratulations. If not, when your seat became open again, you could, by all means, run for it,” he said.

Cesternino said the change would also eliminate the potential talk of making decisions based on a person’s potential new role.

The legislation will head to Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk for his signature before returning to the Lebanon City Council for ratification.