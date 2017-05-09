Committee debates road commission compensation

Commissioner Sara Patton raised questions regarding the road commission’s compensation last week after she discovered the group placed a $400 compensation increase to their proposed budget for next year.

According to a 1961 private act, the road commission’s compensation must directly mirror the county commission’s monthly per diem.

“Each commissioner shall be paid a sum equal to the per diem paid to a member of the Quarterly County Court (county commission) for each day’s attendance at regular or special meetings of the Commission,” according to the private act.

The Wilson County Commission voted in July 2015 to give those serving on the commission an extra monthly stipend of $400. Also included in the resolution was language that stated, “Such stipend shall not be included in the calculation of ‘per diem’ as referred to in the private acts of 1961.”

“The interpretation of the road department is the stipend is not different from the per diem, therefore we’ve been out of compliance for the last two years. So, they have placed it in the budget for next year,” said Aaron Maynard, Wilson County finance director.

“It seems to me that what we have been doing and how people have been paid the past two years is correct and consistent with the resolution as, first of all, I intended and I believe was meant when it was amended and passed by the full Commission,” Commissioner Frank Bush said.

“I don’t think we know. I think that’s why the attorney general’s opinion is appropriate,” Maynard said.

Bush said he believed the issue did not warrant an opinion and said other compensation arguments based on the definitions of stipend, per diem and compensation would not stand in court.

“You can say that won’t stand up in court well there’s a thousand things I thought wouldn’t stand up in court that did,” Maynard said.

Jennings said he would seek an attorney general’s opinion after the budget committee approved a motion for him to do so last week.