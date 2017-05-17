Walker announces candidacy for District 57 state House seat

Walker kicked off his campaign last Thursday at a private event with close family and friends at his home, which will be followed by a public meet and greet to be announced.

Walker is a Navy veteran, having worked with electrical power plants and onboard an aircraft carrier. He also served on a communications station in an overseas high-terror-threat region and a minesweeping detachment in “Operation Desert Storm” in support of the liberation of Kuwait.

After his Naval career, Walker attended the Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and received a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration. He is also received a master’s degree in business administration from Cumberland University.

Walker grew up working in his family’s business, which he said taught him the value of hard work. He said his many business accomplishments include a role as a national operations manager for a multi-divisional construction trades wholesaler. He was also involved in mergers and acquisitions, information technology software integration and pricing activities.

He currently works for a major manufacturer as a pricing administrator.

Sheila, his wife, recently retired after 30 years of teaching in elementary schools. They have one daughter, Kelly, who currently attends Trevecca Nazarene University.

Walker said he is running on a small government approach, and he brings a strong business acumen and military leadership to work for the people of the 57th District of Tennessee.

“I am running on the slogan, ‘A Future We Can Count On.’ It is now more important than ever that we position state and local governments together with the private sector to optimize technology to better our daily lives. This will allow state government to be more responsive to the fast paced needs of the growing and aging population in Tennessee,” Walker said.

“It’s time to go against the status quo, and I hope to be the next representative for the 57th District.”

For more information about Walker, visit walkerfortnhouse.com or facebook.com/walkerfortnhouse.