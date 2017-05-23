Planning Commission OKs Johnson Heights rezoning, Leeville subdivision

The commission approved site plans for Cedar Farm Village, a development of more than 700 multi-family units on about 45 acres at 409 Carver Lane. Developers said Cedar Farm Village community buildings would be strategically placed to preserve the site’s natural environment and maintain natural green buffers by minimizing tree removal and land disturbance.

“The construction team will pay special attention in preserving the site’s natural open space by including 10-foot walking and bicycle trails within its 20-plus acres of open space and green belt,” partner Rick Hayes said last year.

Other amenities will include a community swimming pool and sun deck with an adjacent clubhouse enhanced with billiards, shuffleboard, a gaming and media lounge. A basketball court, terraced grilling areas, a dog park, and children’s play area are also planned.

A pavilion is planned along the walking trail, along with a community car wash area and a putting green.

The body also approved final plat plans for Rowland Farms, a 58-lot subdivision on Leeville Pike, to sit on about 20 acres.

Wayne Baker, Fleming Homes chief operating officer, said the development would feature about 60 single, freestanding residences that are four-sided brick. He said there would be about 3.25 homes per acre. The homes would be valued at around $300,000.

Mike Rye with Lose and Associates, who represented Fleming Homes, said the initial plans for a 55-and-older community changed during the planning process.

The commission also approved rezoning Johnson Heights subdivision on Hartsville Pike to medium density residential 12,000 to medium-density residential 9,000. The change altered the minimum lot requirement to 12,000 square feet from 9,000 square feet.

City Councilor Fred Burton led the push for the rezoning after dozens of residents opposed plans earlier this year to rezone about 58 acres adjacent to the subdivision from medium density residential 12,000 to medium-density residential 9,000.

Residents voiced opposition to the plans in several meetings, citing issues such as flooding, wildlife, sinkholes and property values as reasons for opposition. Residents also opposed potential plans that would connect the potential subdivision with Johnson Heights via a roadway, citing potential increased risks to safety and livability.

Burton introduced the ordinance that led to the rezoning after he said he discovered some homes were incorrectly zoned. The request also led to a resolution, sponsored by Burton, that urged developers to meet with residents living within 100 feet of any proposed development when a rezoning is request for the proposed development.

The commission also approved plans for Simply Self Storage on Murfreesboro Road and Mister B’s Express Wash at 1710 W. Main St.