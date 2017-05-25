Library’s Summer Reading Program kicks off next week

The theme for this year’s program is “Build a Better World.” The aim is to keep students reading during the summer while classes are out.

“We try to have our summer reading program to encourage students to read but also have fun over the summer,” said children’s librarian Nancy Fowler. “They get to read things they normally wouldn’t in school.”

There will be an adult, teen and children’s program this year with prizes for each category.

For adults, the prize will be a Kindle Fire. For teens, it will be a Kindle. The library will also draw winners for several gift cards.

Children up to sixth grade get to draw a prize out of a prize box for every five books read and will also be a part of weekly drawings for larger prizes.

The library will give a free pass to the Jimmy Floyd Family Center and free ice cream from Sonic to children from 6 months old to prekindergarten who read or are read to by a parent, guardian or family member.

For kindergarten through sixth-grade students who read, the library will give a pass to the Wilson County Fair and an armband to ride the rides.

Anyone interested in participating in the summer reading program may sign up at the library between Tuesday and June 30. For more information, contact the Lebanon-Wilson County Public library at 615-444-0632.

The library will also offer several other programs over the summer. A calendar of events may be found online at youseemore.com/lebanon-wilson/calendar.asp.